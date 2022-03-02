Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $311.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

