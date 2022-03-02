Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 337,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

