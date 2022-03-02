Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,465.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,465 ($19.66) and last traded at GBX 1,468 ($19.70), with a volume of 3207713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,571.50 ($21.09).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.55).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,843.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,861.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.
Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
