MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $319.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $310.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 59,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 91,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 191,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 118,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

