Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.68. Moody’s posted earnings of $4.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.69 to $14.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.35. 1,293,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,904. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $275.99 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,347,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.