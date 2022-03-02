Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,022 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

