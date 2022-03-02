Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $976,000 Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.31% of Hooker Furniture worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 149.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 124.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOFT opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

