Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of MBB opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $103.60 and a 52-week high of $109.34.
About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
