Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.60% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,806,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.