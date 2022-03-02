Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $804,000 Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after acquiring an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.