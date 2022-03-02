Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $838,000 Position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AcuityAds by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

ATY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.26 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

