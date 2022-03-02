Morgan Stanley Boosts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $37.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ARQT stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,702. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $904.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

