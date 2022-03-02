Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 796,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,466.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 697,421 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 97.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 604,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $6,542,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $5,885,000.

Shares of DB opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.61) to €14.00 ($15.73) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

