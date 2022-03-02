Morgan Stanley Buys 206,158 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,158 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.11% of RealReal worth $25,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RealReal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in RealReal by 185.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RealReal by 54.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 735,719 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RealReal by 82.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,548,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 698,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RealReal by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,946,000 after acquiring an additional 670,371 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $90,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

REAL opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.55. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 139.73% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.