Morgan Stanley Has $24.88 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Tenet Healthcare worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $314,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

