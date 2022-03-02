Morgan Stanley Increases NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $8.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

NYSE NEX opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

