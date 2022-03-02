Morgan Stanley Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $48.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,344. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 549.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 632,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 49.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.