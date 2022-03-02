Morgan Stanley Sells 66,707 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $24,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.