Morses Club (LON:MCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.73 ($0.17), with a volume of 488962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.40 ($0.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.49.

In other Morses Club news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total value of £199,571.17 ($267,772.94).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

