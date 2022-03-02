Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Movado Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,823 over the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOV stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 121,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,485. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

