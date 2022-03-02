MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO Sells $163,125,000.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 2,893,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,309. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

