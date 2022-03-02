MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

