Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 231.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.52. 65,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,558. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

