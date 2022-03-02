Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.88. 101,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

