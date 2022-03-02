Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $125.93. 118,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,492. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.63 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.