Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $125.93. The stock had a trading volume of 118,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

