Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 462 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.08. The company had a trading volume of 359,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.21. The company has a market cap of $207.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.34.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

