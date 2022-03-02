Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 439,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.81. 42,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,720. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $242.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

