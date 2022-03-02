MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629. MusclePharm has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

