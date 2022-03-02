NACCO Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

NC stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $218.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the third quarter worth $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

