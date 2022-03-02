NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will post $41.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.81 million to $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.40 million to $144.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.31 million, with estimates ranging from $179.99 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

A number of research firms have commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

