NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will post $41.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.81 million to $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.40 million to $144.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.31 million, with estimates ranging from $179.99 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.
A number of research firms have commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.
NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $81.89.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.