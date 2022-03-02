NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,767. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $81.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

