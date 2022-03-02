National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 82,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.