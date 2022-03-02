National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,190 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 587,265 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 111.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 509,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 268,014 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

