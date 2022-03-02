National Asset Management Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

VVR stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

