National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

NYSE MAA opened at $203.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average is $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.