National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

