National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.88.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$29.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

