National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.61.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.03 on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$720.12 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.