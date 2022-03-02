National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,035,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 673,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 162.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after buying an additional 525,749 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,326,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,924,000 after buying an additional 522,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

