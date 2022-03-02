National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will announce $67.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $68.80 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 332.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $119.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $119.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $328.73 million, with estimates ranging from $315.50 million to $350.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 11,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.