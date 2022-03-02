National Pension Service Acquires 2,654 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $100,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,303,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $285.59 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.