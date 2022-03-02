National Pension Service Has $79.58 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $79,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.