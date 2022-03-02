National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

National Pension Service grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $97,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $271.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.17 and its 200-day moving average is $252.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

