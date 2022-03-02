National Pension Service Sells 10,851 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $110,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 126.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.