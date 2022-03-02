National Pension Service Sells 16,007 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $84,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,876,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

