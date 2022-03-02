National Pension Service Sells 620 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Ecolab worth $74,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $170.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

