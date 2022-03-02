National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.100 EPS.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 700,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.17%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

