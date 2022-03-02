Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.35% of Natus Medical worth $28,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 656,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 107,680.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTUS opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.54 million, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

