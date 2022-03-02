NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.29 ($4.22).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NWG stock opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.66. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.75 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.46).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

